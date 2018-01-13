At least 2 injured in West Moncrief Road crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least two people were injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of West Moncrief and New Kings roads, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said they extracted two people who were trapped in one of the vehicles. They were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned and ejected a boy, according to witnesses. Authorities have not confirmed that information.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said traffic homicide detectives were called to the scene.

