At least 2 injured in West Moncrief Road crash

Car overturns near West Moncrief, New Kings roads

By David Benfield - Web producer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least two people were injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of West Moncrief and New Kings roads, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said they extracted two people who were trapped in one of the vehicles. They were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said. 

One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned and ejected a boy, according to witnesses. Authorities have not confirmed that information. 

Viewer image of the crash scene near the intersection of New Kings, West Moncrief roads.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said traffic homicide detectives were called to the scene. 

News4Jax has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information is released. 

