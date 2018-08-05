Main Street shut down at Duval-Nassau line due to deadly crash

NASSAU COUNTY - Main Street at the Duval-Nassau County line has closed while deputies investigate a deadly crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 76-year-old Patricia Ann Davis was killed when her Ford Explorer ran off the road and flipped. It's unknown why she ran off the road.

Jacksonville Police are on the scene helping Nassau County deputies with traffic. No word how long Main Street, also known as U.S. Highway 17, will be closed.

Drivers will be re-routed to Interstate-95 northbound to State Road A1A.

