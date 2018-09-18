FHP: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Southside crash involving motorcycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night on the Southside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Southside Boulevard near the intersection of Deerwood Park Boulevard. All southbound lanes of Southside Boulevard were blocked.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said drivers should expect delays and parts of the road to be closed "for awhile." Multiple rescue crews were sent to the scene.

#FHP is working a traffic fatality in the 7500 block of Southside Boulevard near Baymeadows. Please take an alternate route. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 18, 2018

