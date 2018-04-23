FHP: Man hit by SUV in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man is in critical condition after he was hit by a SUV in Northwest Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place just after midnight on April 23. Troopers responded to the intersection of Dunn Avenue approaching Interstate-295. The man was in the middle of the lane when he was hit by a Chevy Equinox, said FHP.

He was transported to UF Health with critical injuries.

Troopers said the driver was not injured in the crash and charges are now pending.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.