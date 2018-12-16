Traffic Incidents

Multi-vehicle crash leaves several hurt on Blanding and College

FHP asking drivers to avoid the area as roads are closed

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer

photos courtesy of Brandi Shaffer

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Witnesses say a horrific crash on Blanding Boulevard and College involved a Black Jeep that caught fire and caused injuries to several people including a baby.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed the roads as rescue crews worked to save those hurt in the crash that witnesses said involved three families.

 

We have reporters on the way to the scene to get more information on this breaking story.

This article will be updated as more information is released by officials.

 

