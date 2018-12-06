Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Orange Park, FHP says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a train Wednesday night in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on the tracks near the intersection of Doctors Lake and Birchwood drives. Chris Padgett, a spokesperson issued a statement reading in part:

We are assisting Florida Highway Patrol concerning a crash near Doctors Lake Drive and Birchwood Drive, involving a train and a pedestrian. An alternate route may have to be used if crossing the tracks.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian died at the scene.

News4Jax is working to obtain more information.

