Person pulled from vehicle following crash in Mandarin, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was seriously injured in a crash in the Mandarin area of Duval County, Sunday night, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue's twitter page.

News4Jax arrived at the scene on Hartley Road near Dockside Road to find two cars badly damaged. It appeared to be a head-on collision.

Fire rescue said the person who was pulled from one car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. JFRD did not release additional information about anyone in the other car.

As new details come in this article will be updated.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.