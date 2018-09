JACKSONVILLE - Northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 at Dunn Avenue are shut down because a hybrid natural gas bus has crashed.

News4Jax has learned it is leaking gas.

The driver was the only person on the bus. He was trapped inside, but has since been rescued.

No word how long that part of I-95 will be closed.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

