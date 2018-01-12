Series of crashes tangle morning commute around Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A number of crashes Friday morning led to heavy backups for thousands of commuters in St. Johns County and Duval County.

Around 7 a.m. firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called out to Interstate 10 eastbound at Chaffee Road where a semi-truck overturned.

JFRD had to use the Jaws of Life to pull the driver out. The hazmat team was also called to handle a diesel fuel spill from the truck that firefighters later said was about 50 gallons.

Firefightrs said only one person was transported from the crash.

Traffic was backed up for miles as the investigation blocked two right lanes of I-10 east of Chaffee Road.

Drivers from Baker County can use U.S. 90 as an alternate route.

Two crashes on the Mathews Bridge also briefly affected commuters from Arlington. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, seven vehicles were involved in a crash at the top of bridge. One center lane on the westbound side was blocked during the investigation. It cleared just before 8 a.m. A crash on the Arlington Expressway near University Boulevard also briefly blocked traffic heading westbound toward the bridge.

All lanes on the Mathews Bridge reopened around 8:20 a.m.

