Multiple crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-95 in 2 counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A number of accidents on Interstate 95 in Duval and St. Johns County snarled traffic for morning commuters, Wednesday.

St. Johns County

Drivers in St. Johns County were caught in standstill traffic after two crashes blocked both directions of I-95 between State Road 207 and State Road 206 around 3 a.m.

One person was flown to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries. Another person was transported to Flagler Hospital and in stable condition, said Jeremy Robshaw with St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, lanes of I-95 northbound reopened just before 6 a.m., allowing traffic to slowly recover. The southbound lanes, however remain blocked to allow crews to clean up a fuel spill from the crash.Traffic was backed up for nearly three miles before S.R. 207.

To avoid the crash and the heavy backups, drivers can use US-1 in St. Johns County.

Duval County

A crash around 6 a.m. blocked all the southbound lanes on I-95 at Church Street, said FHP.

Big delays were seen in the area with congestion building past Golfair Boulevard.

