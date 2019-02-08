Traffic shift planned for I-295 at JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Drivers will start using new lanes along Interstate 295 at J. Turner Butler Boulevard, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

On Sunday night, northbound traffic will be shifted to the right just after Gate Parkway under the newly constructed flyover at JTB. The traffic shift will place drivers in the final configuration of the roadway as part of the Department of Transportation's I-295 Express Lanes project.

FDOT is encouraging drivers to use caution as crews prepare for the change in traffic pattern.

The Express Lanes project extends from State Road 9B to just north of JTB and consists of two new 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, the addition of noise walls along I-295 in various locations, the construction of drainage ponds and the installation of electronic tolling systems at various locations to collect tolls. Once complete, drivers will be offered a choice to use an express lane for a fee or remain on the non-tolled portion of I-295.

The express lanes between State Road 9B and JTB are expected to be complete this summer, weather and schedule permitting. The project from I-95 to Buckman Bridge is set to be finished in the spring.

Express lanes are known as an “expressway within an expressway” where express lanes are separated from general use lanes. The toll rate for express lanes will vary depending on the amount of traffic within the express lanes. Generally, fewer cars using the lanes means a less expensive toll. Dynamic message signs will show the current toll rate. A SunPass or interoperable transponder is required to use the lanes. For more information about express lanes visit www.FloridaExpressLanes.com.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.