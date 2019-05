JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A CSX train derailment that was blocking several railroad crossing in and near Riverside has been cleared, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

CSX said no one was injured in the derailment.

Crossings at McDuff Avenue, King Street and Stockton Street were blocked by the train but reopened just after 3 p.m.

