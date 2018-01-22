Trash truck overturns, catches fire on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was critically injured Monday afternoon when a trash truck overturned and caught fire on Normandy Boulevard, according to Jacksonville police.

The crash was reported east of Yellow Water Road.

Sky4 aerials showed the fire was out and the charred truck was lying on its side along the edge of the road.

Normandy Boulevard was closed in both directions.

Jacksonville firefighters said at least two people were hurt, and police said at least one of those had life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.