Trooper fires at vehicle on I-95 in St. Johns County, deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Southbound lanes of I-95 were blocked Friday night after a trooper fired at least one shot during a pursuit, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The trooper opened fire because the driver of the other vehicle refused to pull over, the Sheriff's Office said. The pursuit ended near State Road 206.

No injuries were reported. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was no danger to the public.

Southbound I-95 at MM 305 is currently shutdown for police activity. Once issue is properly resolved, roadway will reopen. Please avoid area. There is no immediate danger to the public at this time. More information to follow. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/HjQHPB7Jx3 — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) February 9, 2019

