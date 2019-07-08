Trooper injured, woman arrested in crash involving suspected drunk driver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman is facing charges after troopers said she crashed into a patrol car late Sunday night.

Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol said the incident took place around 10:30 p.m. on I-95, south of Lem Turner Road.

FHP said a trooper was parked in an emergency lane, with its lights on, directing traffic around another crash when Shasharon Baker, 37, slammed into the back of the patrol car. Investigators said the impact pushed the patrol cruiser into the concrete median.

The trooper was transported to UF Health with minor injuries.

Baker was arrested and faces charges of careless driving and DUI.

