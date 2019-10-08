Truckers should plan ahead for I-95 to I-10 ramp closure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Truckers who regularly use I-95 northbound to I-10 west will need to plan for a detour overnight Friday.

The I-95 north to I-10 west ramp will be closed, and semi traffic won't be able to use the detour for regular vehicles.

Truckers traveling north on I-95 who wish to take I-10 west are advised to take an alternate route by using the I-295 West Beltway toward Orange Park and taking the I-10/I-295 West Beltway interchange.

The closure is part of the Florida Department of Transportation's I-10/I-95 Operational Improvements project. Crews will be performing survey work.

The detour will be in place from 10:30 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Motorists wanting to connect to I-10 west will take the Park Street exit on I-95 north off the Fuller Warren Bridge. At the bottom of the ramp, take a right turn onto Park Street north toward Forest Street, take a left turn onto Forest Street west and connect to the I-10 west ramp.

FDOT hired Archer Western as the contractor to complete this project for $126 million with completion anticipated in summer 2020, depending on weather, holidays and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information about this project, visit Your10and95.com.

