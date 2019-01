ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two people were taken to Flagler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash in St. Augustine.

The crash happened just after midnight on Thursday morning at the intersection of Anastasia Boulevard and Matanzas Boulevard. The intersection has reopened.

The St. Augustine Police Department says a Jeep hit a parked vehicle, causing one of the two cars to roll over.

