2 pedestrians seriously injured in Jax Beach crash

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Two pedestrians sitting at a bus stop were seriously injured after being struck by a car early Saturday morning on Third Street North in Jacksonville Beach.

The car crashed into the JTA bus stop in front of Jacksonville Beach City Hall at 1:40 a.m.

Police said a silver Chevrolet collided with a white truck at 1st Avenue North and 3rd Street North. The Chevrolet then veered east, striking the bus stop and the pedestrians. Three people in the car ran from the scene but were detained shortly after. The driver was arrested on multiple charges.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department blocked off all north and southbound lanes of Third Street between Beach Boulevard and Second Avenue for several hours to investigate the scene.

All lanes reopened around 7 a.m.

Police said the pedestrians are in hospital but are expected to survive.

News4Jax is still waiting to learn the names of the pedestrians and the driver of the Chevrolet.

