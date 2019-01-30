US 301 northbound blocked near I-10 after 3 semis collide

BALDWIN, Fla. - US 301 northbound near I-10 was blocked for more than three hours Wednesday morning after several semis crashed near Baldwin.

The crash also had southbound traffic snarled for half an hour, but those lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said crews were called just after 5 a.m. to the crash south of I-10.

At least one person who had been trapped had to be removed from a vehicle, firefighters said.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The Hazmat team was called out because three semis were involved and fuel had possibly leaked.

Firefighters said they cleared from the scene just before 7 a.m., but tow trucks were working to remove the semis still around 8 a.m. It appeared the crash impact was so intense that two of the trucks partially fused together.

Northbound traffic on US 301 was being diverted eastbound onto Normandy Boulevard. For detours check the map below:

Stay with News4Jax for updates.

