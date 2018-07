JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All southbound lanes of Interstate 295 at Dunn Avenue reopened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday after a semitruck overturned.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a crash was being worked and the trucker didn’t realize traffic was backed up, swerved to avoid other vehicles and flipped into a concrete culvert.

The driver wasn’t injured.

Traffic was blocked for several hours as crews worked to right the semi.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.