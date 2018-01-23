Water main break closes eastbound lane of Wonderwood Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The outside lane of eastbound Wonderwood Drive will be closed until Wednesday after a water main break, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The water main break occurred Tuesday on Wonderwood Drive at Apollo Drive, near Mayport Road intersection.

Related Story

Apollo Drive at Wonderwood Drive was also blocked off, but there are other entrances to the area.

Crews were called to make repairs and inspect the roadway.

The lane closure is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon, FDOT said.

Drivers should expect delays near Naval Station Mayport until the lane reopens.

There will be other lane closures in the area through Friday as FDOT works on construction along Wonderwood Drive.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., FDOT said, there will be lane closures on Wonderwood Drive over the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge as crews make bridge repairs.

Due to concrete work, FDOT said, there will be eastbound lane closures on Wonderwood Drive from Sand Castle Lane to Mayport Road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. There will be westbound lane closures from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.