Water main break washes out parts of road in Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A water main break in Ponte Vedra Beach has washed out portions of Corona Road.

Corona Road, which runs between State Road A1A and Ponte Vedra Boulevard, is closed between Rutile and Lemaster drives.

JEA technicians shut the flow of water, and St. Johns County road and bridge crews are headed to the scene to assess the damage and begin repairs, firefighters said.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes, if possible.

