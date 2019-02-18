Witnesses: Truck flies into air, slams into power pole 8 feet off ground

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pickup truck apparently went airborne Monday and hit a power pole off Memorial Park Road on Jacksonville's Westside, according to witnesses who saw the crash.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Road and Rolling Hills Drive.

The front of the truck appeared to have collapsed on impact with the pole.

The witnesses said the truck went airborne into a ditch before hitting the pole, which had a visible gouge about 8 feet off the ground.

It's unclear how many people were in the truck, and News4Jax is waiting on authorities to report any injuries.

