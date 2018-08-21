Woman, 54, hit by car in St. Johns County, firefighters say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 54-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car in St. Johns County, firefighters said.

According to St. Johns County Fire Rescue, the woman was flown to the trauma unit at Orange Park Medical Center.

She was hit by a passenger vehicle about 6:30 a.m. while walking on Dusty Road in St. Augustine.

Paramedics said her injuries were potentially life-threatening and called in the TraumaOne air ambulance.

No one else was hurt.

