Woman charged with DUI manslaughter in pedestrian crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 36-year-old woman has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a crash that killed a pedestrian on Jones Road in October, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Stephanie Brinson was arrested last week and is being held on $120,000 bond. In addition to DUI manslaughter, Brinson is charged with DUI property damage, DUI bodily injury and driving without a license causing death.

Police said Brinson was driving a vehicle that struck Donna Foster Wood on Jones Road just after 7 p.m. Oct. 12. The vehicle continued until it hit a wooden post, and Brinson suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Wood died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by traffic homicide detectives.

