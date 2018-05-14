Woman critically injured when car hits guardrail, light pole, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 44-year-old Jacksonville woman was critically injured early Monday in a crash on the city's Eastside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman, whose name has not yet been released, was driving a white Buick Regal south on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (Alternate U.S. 1), north of Oakley Street just before 4 a.m. when her car traveled off the right shoulder, hitting a guardrail and a light pole.

They said the car went down the embankment, ending up at the intersection of Haines and Oakley streets.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to UF Health with critical injuries, according to the FHP report.

Troopers said alcohol was not involved in the crash.

