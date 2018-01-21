Woman dies, man critically injured in Fernandina motorcycle crash

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A woman died and a man was critically injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Fernandina Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Edward Wilcox, 22, lost control of his motorcycle just after 3 a.m. on Amelia Concourse near Hampton Club Way and crashed into several trees in the center median.

The crash threw Wilcox and his passenger, Kassidy Smith, 23, from the motorcycle, troopers said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and Wilcox was taken to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment, troopers said.

Troopers said they don’t know why Wilcox lost control of his motorcycle.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.