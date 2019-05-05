Woman lying on I-295 hit, killed by JSO officer's cruiser

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A police officer driving home from work on Interstate 295 early Sunday morning struck a woman lying in the road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A traffic homicide detective said the officer was northbound between Dunn Avenue and Lem Turner Road about 2:40 a.m. when he hit the woman. The names of the victim and the officer were not released.

According to both the police officer and a witness who was with the adult female victim, the victim was laying on the highway when she was hit. There is no lighting in this stretch of I-295.

Police said this traffic fatality remains under investigation.

