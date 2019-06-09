Woman dies after hit-and-run on Westside road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An injured woman found lying in the middle of Shindler Road before dawn Sunday has died, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Traffic homicide detectives said they got a call at 3:10 a.m. about a person in the road. She was taken to a hospital, but couldn't be saved.

Police believe she was killed in a hit-and-run.

Anyone who saw anything at that location or has any information about the victim is asked to call the JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

