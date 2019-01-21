Woman struck by car, dies in Northside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman died overnight Sunday when police said she was struck by a car on Jacksonville's northside.

The driver, along with witnesses on scene told officers Modenna Jackson, 48, "staggered into the roadway" around 2 a.m. Sunday on Lem Turner Road.

According to JSO, Jackson was not using the crosswalk at the time and the driver was unable to avoid her.

Jackson's death is the seventh reported traffic fatality in Duval County in 2019 according to the sheriff's office.

