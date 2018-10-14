Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Jones Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 59-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening near her home on Jones Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said a vehicle was headed south on Jones Road just after 7 p.m. when it left the road and struck the woman. The vehicle continued until it struck a wooden post.

The victim, identified as Donna Foster Wood, died at the scene. The driver, who police have not named, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by traffic homicide detectives.

This was the 121st reported traffic fatality in Jacksonville in 2018.

