2018 was record year for passenger traffic at JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Passenger traffic hit an all-time high at Jacksonville International Airport in 2018 -- the 50th anniversary year at JAX.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority said the airport saw 6,460,253 travelers, eclipsing the previous record of over 6.3 million set in 2007.

JAX set records for monthly passenger traffic in seven of the 12 months of 2018.

“This is an excellent milestone for our organization and Jacksonville as a whole,” JAA CEO Mark VanLoh said in a news release. “It’s reflective of the quality work done by the entire JAA team as well as Jacksonville’s status as a dynamic and attractive city.”

The 6.4 million passengers represent a nearly 900,000-passenger increase over 2017, a 16 percent bump, JAA said.

VanLoh attributes the growth to a number of factors, including carriers adding new destinations, increased flight frequency to existing destinations, larger aircraft flying existing routes, and Frontier and Spirit airlines starting service at JAX.

Moving forward into 2019, JAA expects continued growth as well as customer service enhancements.

Southwest has transitioned from weekend-only seasonal service to daily nonstop service to Dallas-Love Field; Spirit starts daily nonstop service to Baltimore and Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 14; Frontier nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham begins April 30; and “The Club JAX," a shared-use lounge, is expected to open in the terminal during the early summer.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.