AAA offers Tow To Go service for Cinco De Mayo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you drink too much to get behind the wheel this weekend, AAA will give you a free ride home and tow your car home too as part of its Tow to Go program. You don't have to be a AAA member to use the service.

Tow to Go services are available by calling 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246, anytime from Friday through Monday at 6 a.m.

With Cinco De Mayo on Sunday, many people will be celebrating, while others may be having Derby parties to celebrate the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest.

Guidelines

AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and the driver to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Service is free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume.

If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly. Check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide from the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation to learn more.

