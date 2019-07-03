AAA: Record-breaking 2.6 million Floridians will travel this Independence Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you are planning to get away for the holiday weekend, get ready for lots of company.

AAA projects more Americans than ever are planning to travel to celebrate the Fourth of July. Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day for travel between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. AAA estimates 48.9 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles, marking the largest amount of travelers over the holiday in almost two decades.

In Florida, more than 2.5 million people are expected to get away with a majority of those hitting the roads. AAA said 2.3 million Floridians will travel by car, up more than 5% from last year.

“Low gas prices are added motivation for Floridians to travel for Independence Day,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately, pump prices could rise 10 cents or more before the holiday, due to a recent spike in the price of crude. Even if that happens, holiday travelers should find prices that are well below what they paid at the pump last year.”

As of Wednesday morning, the average gas price in the Sunshine State is $2.66 which is several cents less than this time last year.

This year, more travelers in Florida are also expected to fly despite more expensive airfares, according to AAA.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.