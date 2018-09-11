Airlines waive change fees ahead of Hurricane Florence's landfall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Airlines are allowing passengers to change their travel plans as Hurricane Florence spins closer to the U.S. East Coast.

Monday evening, most big carriers announced they would be waiving change fees and released advisories for airports expected to be hit by the storm.

American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, Spirit and United have released lists of travel dates that will be affected by the storm's imminent landfall. American Airlines has said travelers whose plans could be affected by the storm will be able to change travel dates without paying change fees

So far, 23 airports are expected to see delays and cancellations from Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Olivia.

Hurricane Florence is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds reaching around 140 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, cruise shipe are changing their routes and docking far away from the storm.

More than 4,000 passengers on Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Escape ended up in the Bahamas instead of Bermuda to steer clear of the storm.

Two Baltimore-base cruise ships, Royal Caribbean's Grandeur of the Seas and Carnival's Carnival Pride were also rerouted to the Bahamas.



