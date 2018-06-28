Expect large crowds at the airport on Friday

A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway Airport in Chicago on April 5, 2011.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Friday before July 4th could be the busiest day ever for screening passengers.

The Transportation Security Administration says traffic for the day could top 2.6 million people. The average is 2.2 million per day.

Airlines forecast a record 246 million people will fly from June 1 to August 31.

The TSA says they are working with airlines to handle the higher volume.

Travel experts say travel screening is going well. More than 99% of Pre-check travelers wait less than 10 minutes. 96% of standard checkpoint travelers wait less than 20 minutes.

The TSA is tightening in on laptops and other electronics. They says for months they have been focused on screening of powders at domestic airports. If a checkpoint officer can't figure out what the powder in a carry-on bag is, the passenger might be forced to throw it away.

Make sure you check the TSA's website https://www.tsa.gov/ , or tweet at @AskTSA , to see which items to bring on flights.

