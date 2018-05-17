Frontier Airlines adding service from Jacksonville to San Antonio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Frontier Airlines is adding new service from Jacksonville International Airport to San Antonio, Texas beginning Aug. 12, according to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

The low-cost carrier announced the addition of six new destinations from JAX last week.

Those destinations include: Las Vegas, Buffalo, New York, Kansas City, Missouri, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and St. Louis.

The new San Antonio flights begin Aug. 12, and operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“This new service adds yet another new destination and affordable option for our leisure and business travelers,” said JAA CEO Steve Grossman.

Frontier Airlines’ fleet consists of nearly 80 Airbus A320 jet aircraft, with nearly 200 more new aircraft on order.

