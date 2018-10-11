Hurricane Michael affects flights, train schedules in Southeast

Those traveling to and from the Southeast United States might want to double check their plans in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

Many flights were canceled in the hurricane zone, and Amtrak changed some train schedules to protect passengers and employees.

Silver Star trains from New York to Miami were only running from Miami to Jacksonville.

The Palmetto between New York and Savannah, Georgia, is only running between New York and Washington beginning Thursday.

For the latest information from your airline on flight changes and hurricane policy, click the appropriate link below:

Delta: https://www.delta.com/us/en/advisories/weather-alerts/hurricane-michael

Southwest: https://www.southwest.com/html/advisories/swa_travel_advisory_2018961538870288379.html

United: https://www.united.com/CMS/en-US/travel/news/Pages/travelnotices.aspx?utm_source=Direct#ExceptionPolicies

Frontier: https://www.flyfrontier.com/alert/

JetBlue: https://www.jetblue.com/JetblueAlerts/WeatherUpdate.aspx/

American Airlines: https://www.aa.com/i18n/travel-info/travel-alerts.jsp?anchorLocation=DirectURL&title=travelalerts

