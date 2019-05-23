Jacksonville Aviation Authority warns of lines during holiday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Aviation Authority is urging airline passengers flying out of Jacksonville International Airport this holiday weekend to allow a minimum of two hours to find parking, check bags and navigate through security checkpoints.

JAA officials said lines may be extra long if you have a flight between 5 and 7 a.m. or 10 and 12 p.m. The long holiday weekend along with the Jacksonville Jazz Festival and several other events in the city will mean a much larger influx of passengers starting Friday and lasting through Tuesday.

