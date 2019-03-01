Jacksonville International expansion could mean cheaper flights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Aviation Authority is looking for designs to add a third concourse to the Jacksonville International Airport, which would add six additional gates.

Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Aviation Authority, said the airport is dealing with a lack of space. On Thursday night, 11 planes were sitting on the tarmac, waiting for spots to open.

"It's an operational nightmare for the airlines," VanLoh said. "Jacksonville was the fastest growing medium-size airport in North America last year."

The airport saw about a 17 percent increase in passengers in 2018. VanLoh said the six additional gates that Concourse B would bring will lower the airlines' costs, meaning flights could cost less.

Depending on the design, it could cost $150 million to $250 million to build Concourse B. VanLoh said the project is in its early phase, and the airport plans to have a designer by May.

VanLoh said the expansion is not only good for the airport, but for the city as well.

"People are coming here and moving here and they’re doing business here, and that’s why we are growing," VanLoh said.

Concourse B is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.