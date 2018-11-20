JAX opens economy parking lot for Thanksgiving travelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Aviation Authority is preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday travel season by opening Economy Lot 3 at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX).

For a pre-paid fee of $20, customers can park in E-3 beginning at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 20, and from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, until the lot is full.

Vehicles must exit by Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The fee is payable upon entry with cash or credit card, and includes sales tax.

E-3 operates on a first-come, first-serve basis and may close without notice.

Free 24-hour shuttle service is available through Nov. 28. Vehicles remaining in E-3 after Nov. 28, may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Travelers should arrive at least two hours before their flight to allow additional time to locate parking since the first parking choice may not be available.

Other parking options include Economy Lots 1 and 2 ($5 per day), Daily Surface Lot ($9 per day), Daily Garage ($15 per day) or the Hourly Garage ($20 per day). All prices include tax.

JAA recommends that those picking up families/friends use the hourly garage, if available, where the first 30 minutes are free.

Another option is to wait in the free cellphone waiting lot, located next to the JAA’s administration building, until family/friends reach the arrivals curb.

For more information about the parking options at JAX, please contact the parking office at 904-741-2277, or visit JAX's Parking Information web page.

For more information about JAA, visit www.flyjacksonville.com.

