Last-minute trip for Jags' London game? Expect to pay big bucks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With only a month to go before the Jaguars' London game this season, fans who are thinking about a last-minute trip need to start booking.

Jacksonville takes on the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 28 at Wembley Stadium.

The NFL offered $3,000 travel packages that included a dinner cruise, double-decker bus tour and fan rally, but those are sold out.

Fans wanting to plan their own experience in the U.K. should be ready to pay.

General admission tickets are still available, but the lowest price tickets will cost about $300 a piece. Hospitality seats are sold out.

A round-trip flight to London from Jacksonville will cost at least $1,300.

And staying at a hotel near Wembley stadium will be about $200 a night.

Adult tickets for a double-decker bus tour are 37 pounds or about $48.

And those costs don't include food and drinks over the weekend.

