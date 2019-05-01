Leaving town for graduation? Airbnb has some advice for you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Finding a hotel room in Gainesville and Tallahassee can be impossible sometimes. Chances are that will be the case this weekend as families flood the college towns for commencement ceremonies.

Whether your student is graduating from Florida A&M University, Florida State University or the University of Florida, you don’t want to miss out on their big day because you don’t have a place to stay.

Enter Airbnb.

The popular service anticipates the “largest surge of guests to both Tallahassee and Gainesville in the history of Airbnb’s platform” this weekend. Naturally, the company has some tips for incoming parents:

Always communicate and pay via Airbnb . Stick to the Airbnb platform, no matter how persuasive the potential host seems. You should never be asked to wire money, provide credit card details or otherwise pay a host directly.

. Stick to the Airbnb platform, no matter how persuasive the potential host seems. You should never be asked to wire money, provide credit card details or otherwise pay a host directly. Search and book with confidence. Airbnb has an array of filters to help you find exactly what you want. Also, don’t overlook the host’s profile and listing experience. Know the rules, cancellation policy and what you’re getting into in advance.

Airbnb has an array of filters to help you find exactly what you want. Also, don’t overlook the host’s profile and listing experience. Know the rules, cancellation policy and what you’re getting into in advance. Read the ratings and reviews. Be sure to check out the feedback from previous guests before you book a place. As Airbnb notes, guests can only leave a review after they’ve stayed with a host, so you know their input is legitimate.

Be sure to check out the feedback from previous guests before you book a place. As Airbnb notes, guests can only leave a review after they’ve stayed with a host, so you know their input is legitimate. Get your questions answered. The home-sharing service offers a safe and secure messaging tool that lets you stay in touch with your host throughout the trip. You can ask them for directions or let them know what shape the place is in.

The home-sharing service offers a safe and secure messaging tool that lets you stay in touch with your host throughout the trip. You can ask them for directions or let them know what shape the place is in. Do a safety check when you arrive. One of the first things you should do once you get settled in is find out where the emergency equipment, such as a fire extinguisher, and vital information are. If you’re not sure, message your host.

One of the first things you should do once you get settled in is find out where the emergency equipment, such as a fire extinguisher, and vital information are. If you’re not sure, message your host. Something wrong? Reach out. If you notice something is amiss when you arrive, let Airbnb know about it. The service has 24/7 assistance available in 11 languages to help whether you need to rebook, get a refund or reimbursement.

