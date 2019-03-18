Longer wait times expected at airport as spring breakers, golf fans travel Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Travelers are encouraged to arrive early Monday as the Jacksonville International Airport gets a one-two punch of spring breakers and golf fans flying out of town.

This year, with the Players Championship shifting from May to March, the tournament ends as many begin their spring break. The airport said wait times could average around 30 minutes as thousands of golf fans will combine with spring breakers at the airport.

Students in several counties including Clay, St. Johns, Nassau, Columbia, Putnam and Baker are all on break this week.

Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration is preparing for another record number of spring break travelers through April 28. It expects to screen around 107 million people, which is a 3 percent jump compared to that same time last year, according to TSA.

To help things run as smoothly as possible, there are always a few things you can do to help out:

Arrive up to two hours before your flight takes off.

Follow the liquids rule and make sure any liquids, gels, aerosols, pastes, and creams are in a 3.4 ounce or less container in all carry-on bags.

Check for all prohibited items.

Golf fans who plan on traveling with a souvenir need to make sure that golf clubs are in your checked bag and not your carryon.

