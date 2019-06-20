New lot opening to ease Jacksonville airport parking concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Increased traffic at Jacksonville's airport has hit such a high demand that the airport will open an additional unpaved economy lot in July.

Almost on a daily basis, Jacksonville International Airport tweets out warning for travelers that both economy parking lots are closed because they're at capacity.

The opening of Economy Lot #3 will provide 1,000 additional parking spots to alleviate increased traffic as the summer travel season heats up.

Privately-owned parking lots like Park EZ Fly, off airport property, are also seeing a spike in business.

"We had normally 300 cars but now we've increased it to 500," Iberahim, Manager of Park EZ Fly, said.

Along with adding 200 more parking space, Iberahim said he has also hired ten people and purchased more transport vans because of the high demand for parking spots.

"As soon as we have more labor and more people, that means we are making more money," Iberahim adds.

Before you head to the airport, check their Twitter page where they will tweet out updates on parking several times a day.

The airport also advises travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight.

