Don't forget about these parking changes at the Jacksonville airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you’re heading out of town for the holidays, you might notice some changes taking shape at Jacksonville International Airport.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority is renovating the airport’s parking garage starting Friday, meaning part of the third and fourth floors of the hourly garage and the departure-level entrance will be closed.

The first phase of the project is focused on the hourly parking garage, but work will later begin on the daily parking facility.

Because of the ongoing work, travelers should follow the signs posted around the garage to see where there are parking spaces available. It’s also a good idea to get to the airport two hours early.

As for those who are planning to pick somebody up from the airport, JAA recommends taking advantage of the cell phone lot’s free parking area until the arriving passenger is waiting at the curb.

Once this current phase of the project is complete, JAA will begin work on other parts of the parking garage until the entire renovation is finished. Got questions? Call 904-741-2277.

