Shorter lines, but parking issues this holiday at Jacksonville's airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you plan on flying out of the Jacksonville International Airport on Sunday or Monday, experts suggest you arrive at least two hours before your flight, due to a record number of air travelers expected to jet home for the holidays.

Security lines looked good Sunday morning at the airport, but that can change at any minute.

The Transportation Security Administration predicts 41 million people will pass through security checkpoints nationwide during this holiday season, which is a 6 percent increase from last year.

Many people at the airport are excited about reuniting with family.

"I’m looking forward to seeing my daughter," air traveler Marybeth Fuentes said.

Many flyers said arriving early to the airport relieves some of the travel stress.

"I was expecting long lines, heavy traffic. Yes, (I) definitely wanted to get ahead of the game," said air traveler Keith Coles.

Arriving early can help ensure passengers have extra time if anything changes.

"I’m here two hours early. So, it’s good and the lines don’t look too bad at all. That is good news for me," Fuentes said.

Travelers said parking can be an issue if lots are full. So, it’s a good idea to have a family member or friend drive you to the airport, or to use a ride-sharing service.

"The parking is closed. We were able to park right near the airport but the external parking is all closed," said Coles.

At this time, only the Hourly Garage is open. All others have reached capacity and are temporarily closed. Arrive 2 hrs before departure in case your 1st parking option is not available, & in the event of longer lines. — JAXairport (@JAXairport) December 23, 2018

If you're packing gifts, make sure you don’t wrap them until you reach your destination, because if something looks suspicious, TSA agents may be forced to open the presents before allowing you to pass through security.

You can bring holiday treats such as baked goods and meats on the plane with you, but you may want to avoid bringing dips or spreads because they fall under the liquid limit airline rules.

Click here for a complete list of do's and don'ts for holiday air travel.

