Premium lounge opens at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whether you’re catching a flight out or waiting out a lengthy layover, Jacksonville International Airport might have just the ticket to make time fly.

On Wednesday, the airport opened The Club JAX, a new premium shared-use lounge located in the main concourse, where travelers can find a range of amenities tailored to their needs.

The nearly 3,000 square-foot space seats up to 52 travelers, who can take in views of the runway while enjoying a quiet place to relax, get work done, sit down for a meal or freshen up.

VIRTUAL TOUR: Take a look at The Club JAX -- inside & out

Featuring six zones, the lounge is open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Access is available to members of Priority Pass, LoungeKey and Lounge Club, plus anyone willing to buy a $40 day pass.

Among other things, there’s desk space and USB ports in the productivity zone, iPads to entertain the tots in the kids zone, snacks and cocktails in the replenish zone and showers in the refresh zone.

Mark VanLoh, chief executive officer for the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport is excited about the new lounge, which will provider fliers with a “place of relaxation prior to their next flight.”

“With the addition of The Club JAX, all passengers, regardless of which airline they fly, will experience a premium lounge offering that caters to their individual needs,” VanLoh said.

