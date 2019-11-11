Save your cash: Hidden travel fees to watch out for

VisionPic/Pexels

Search, pack, and takeoff -- the holiday season is right around the corner and everyone is looking for the cheapest deals they can find.

According to AAA, more than 100 million people traveled for the holidays last year and that number is expected to grow this year.

For travelers looking for a good deal, using frequent flyer miles might sound like a good idea to reduce plane ticket prices, but be cautious of late-booking fees if you book a flight leaving in a few days or weeks.

Getting a rental car?

Make sure not to go through cashless toll booths without a car-mounted pass. Some car rental companies can charge you a transponder fee, which can run $5 a day, and an administration fee, which can run $10 to $15.

So a 50 cent toll can cost you $20.

Found a great hotel deal?

Be aware that some third-party websites will give you an advertised price upfront, but then later add hotel resort fees that cover amenities.

Thinking of skipping the hotel and going for alternative housing. Sites like airbnb that offer homes for vacation stay charge a lower nightly rate, but then may charge a cleaning and daily parking fee.

Cruises always seem tempting with their all-inclusive deals, but make sure to find out what's all-inclusive, like food, drinks and entertainment.

Copyright 2019 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.