St. Augustine pedestrian hit, driver arrested say FHP

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car. The driver who caused the crash was arrested, said the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash around 10:32 p.m. on Thursday.

They say Tiffani Danielle Goff, 21, was driving north on U.S. 1 north of Lewis Speedway when she rear-ended a Toyota Camry. The impact caused the Camry to travel onto the shoulder where Morris Kravitz, 64, was walking.

Kravitz was air-lifted to Orange Park Medical Center in serious condition.

Both drivers and the passengers of the Toyota Camry were transported to Flagler Hospital with minor injuries.

Goff was charged with careless driving and DUI, according to FHP. She is behind bars at the St. Johns County jail with a $6,000 bond.



